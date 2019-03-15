|
Petersburgh - Robert C. Grace, 68, of Moses Road died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence after a long illness.Born in Montpelier, VT, he was son of Marian Hazeltine Grace of State College, PA and the late Walter V. Grace and husband for 47 years of Patricia Mahoney Grace. Robert has resided in Petersburgh for the past 38 years and graduated from high school in Burlington, VT.He was a service representative for Waters Corporation for 32 years retiring in 2007. Robert was a United States Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War.Survivors in addition to his wife and mother, include his children, Rebecca (George) Fudge, Rensselaer, Robert (Fiance Isabel Shaw) Grace, Elizaville, Erin (Edward) Dwyer, Glenville; his 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren) Fudge, Benjamin and Kristi Fudge and George Fudge III, Kathryn, Joseph, Abigail, Rebekah, and Margaret Grace, Thomas, Ryan, Sean, and Leah Dwyer, 2 great grandchildren, Isaac and Arlo Fudge; his siblings, Alice Mabry, Katherine Duval, Susan McCarney, Thomas Grace, Stephen Grace, and Margaret May; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna VarricchioneServices will be private at the convenience of the family.Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Robert C. Grace to the One Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-grace
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019