Halfmoon, New York- Robert C. Wick, 88, of Raylinsky Lane died on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta after a brief illness. He was born in Rockville Center, NY on August 25, 1931 and was the son of the late Charles and Marjorie Samuels Wick. The family moved to Troy in 1941. Bob served in the US Army based in Germany during the Korean Conflict. His career began at Albany Felt as a Systems Analyst. In 1969, became a Sales Representative for Standard Register Company in Burlington, Vermont. In 1972, Bob was promoted to District Sales Manager based in Latham, NY and the family returned to live in Clifton Park. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor, and he had a jokester side especially with his grandchildren as they were growing up. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Rosemarie Albarelli Wick until her passing in2008. He is the devoted father of Terry (Wayne) Simmons of Stillwater, NY, Lori Wick of White River Jct., VT and Robert (Nancy) Wick of Middletown, DE; brother of Charles (Bonnie) Wick of Toland, CT; his Sister-in-laws Theresa Naples (Romeo) and Toni McKnight (Ray); also survived by his eight cherished grandchildren, eight great-grandchilden and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for the family with the interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy, NY. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Bob's children are greatly appreciative of the care provided by Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta, and especially the joyous memories Alice Benfey helped create for Bob and shared with his children during his stay. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt.9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454 For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-c-wick