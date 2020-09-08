Averill Park - Robert David Hoffay, 72, died unexpectedly September 4, 2020. Bob was born August 23, 1948 and grew up in Averill Park, NY. His parents, Richard and Cora Hoffay, raised he and his four siblings on their Sheer Road family farm. After graduating from Averill Park High School in 1966, he attended Kansas State University where he played football as an end-tackle, and from there was drafted to the New York Giants. He was sidelined by injury and never played a game, ultimately returning to the Albany area. He worked most of his life in construction, as a contractor for FJ Zeronda Company and most recently for James H. Maloy, Inc, and used those skills to build his family home, where his daughter and family now live.Bob was a kind, selfless man who would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, and spent countless hours working on projects for his wife and daughters, whom he adored. His life was about his family, bringing daily treats home (for kids and dogs alike), coaching softball, re-learning trigonometry to help with math homework, and bringing the girls on adventures in his work truck. Despite his sarcastic grumblings, he enjoyed his work, continuing even after serious medical illness six years ago. He will be missed dearly by his wife, Janet, and three daughters, Nicole (Donald) Henzel, Megan Hoffay, and Dena (Adam Vogt) Whitesell, as well as his three grandsons, Mason, Rowan and Keeler. He is survived by his brother William Hoffay and sister Martha (Peter) Plante, nieces Erin (Charles Kelly) Hoffay and Jennifer (James) Daly, nephews Richard (Beth) Gaylord and Richard (Laura) Hoffay, and best friend Peter (Lisa) Szary. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his twin brother John, and sister Anna (James) Gaylord.Visiting hours will be at DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 4392 Route 150 West Sand Lake on Thursday, September 10 from 4-7 pm. A graveside service will be Friday, September 11 at Elmwood Cemetery at 10 am with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating. Face covering, social distancing and CDC occupancy allowances are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.In lieu of flowers, an award has been established at Averill Park High School in his name for a graduating senior entering the trades. Please send to APHS, Attention Tara Arsenault, 146 Gettle Road, Averill Park, 12018. In honor of Bob, please eat a big bowl of Breyers ice cream, and clink the bowl when you are done for your dog to lick. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-david-hoffay