STILLWATER – Robert J. Dodge Sr. died peacefully on November 20, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn following an extended illness with his loving family at his side. Born in Troy, NY on December 3, 1932, he was the son of the late Harry and Alice Dodge. Robert worked for the City of Troy's Department of Public Works for over 20 years, retiring in the late 80's. He was a former member of the Speigeltown Volunteer Fire Department. He was a baseball fan and was also a huge NY Giants fan. He also loved the Hallmark Channel and the Christmas movies it aired. A "jack of all trades" he was very handy around his home and helpful to family. Robert will be remembered as the life of the party and greatly remembered for his famous "chicken dance". He was able to spend the last 2 years of his life with his granddaughter Liz, whom he had a special bond with, essentially becoming "two peas in a pod".Survivors include his children Robert J. Dodge Jr of Stillwater, Raymond(Lynn) Dodge, Sr of Melrose and Michelle Dodge(Michael Hanahan) of Stillwater, Joan Richards(Brad) and former wife Patricia Bulson of Stillwater, grandchildren Tony Corbin, Bobby Dodge III, John Dodge, Tiffany Dodge, Megan Dodge, Kayla Dodge, Ray Dodge Jr, Brianna Dodge, Alexis Dodge, Sabrina Zehner, Liz Zehner and Madison Rymski, great- grandchildren Sara Upton, Savanna Dodge, Kailyn Corbin, Kenzie Corbin, and his sister Rene Parker as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several siblings.The family would like to give a special thank you to his hospice nurses Nicole and Angel as well as close family friend Allana Demand. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov 25th from 4-7PM at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Home Service will be held following the calling hours starting at 7PM.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 in memory of Robert J. Dodge, Sr..Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions to the church and condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-dodge-sr
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019