Robert Joseph Biittig, 61, of Halfmoon, NY died April 15, 2020 from the COVID-19.He was born April 4, 1959 to Betty (Warren) Biittig and the late Joseph O. Biittig of West Sand Lake, NY.Bob was a proud and awarded security service technician for over 38 years. He loved his friends and family especially his grandkids, Dylan and Deliah.Bob was survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa (King) Biittig, his mother, Betty A. Warren, Stepdad, Roger Robillard and stepson, Jeromy S. Morrissey (Tania). He was loving grandfather to Dylan & Deliah Morrissey. He will be missed by his sisters; Deborah A. Tilton (Chet), Dawn M. Bachus (Earl), Lisa L. Shaw (Thomas), Lori L. Warner (Mike) and stepsister, Pam Paslow (Kelly),Crystal Pipino (RJ) and his brother in law, Kyle King (Laurel) and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.We would like especially to thank his Niece Darci Primeau (Jeremiah) and Aunt Linda Mae Biittig for their unwavering support and advise through such difficult times.Services will be announced in the future due to the COVID-19.Contributions can be made to the . http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-joseph-biittig
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020