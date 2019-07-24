Troy- Robert E. Layton, 72, of Glen Avenue, born December 16, 1946 and died Monday, July 22, 2019 suddenly at home.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Edward F. Layton and the late Marie A. O’Brien Layton.Mr. Layton was raised in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. He also took courses at HVCC in Troy.Mr. Layton was employed at Garden Way/ Troy Built for 25 years. He was also employed at Comfortex in Maplewood. He retired in 2012. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #1332 in Cohoes. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, Troy.Survivors include his son Keith R. Layton of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by his brother Richard K. Layton of Brunswick, NY and his sister, Sandra A. Layton of Waterford, NY, and his nephew Brendon F. Layton, also of Waterford, NY. He was also a father figure to Jessica Siddon, of Mechanicville, NY and her two children William, 8, and Madison, 6.Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday July 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral service 10:00 am on Saturday July 27, 2019 at funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-layton Published in The Record on July 25, 2019