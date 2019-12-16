|
|
WATERFORD:Robert R. Ryan, 85, of Division St. died Saturday December 14, 2019 at Eddy Village Green. Born and educated in Albany he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Hebert Ryan. He was a 1954 graduate of Albany High School.Bob was employed for 30 years by the US Postal Service and retired in 1990. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a former member of the Waterford Bocce League, enjoyed playing pool at Don and Paul’s with all his good buddies and he also enjoyed being with all his new friends at Eddy Village Green, House 22! He had volunteered with the Meals On Wheels Program in Waterford. A communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford he had served as an usher there.He was the husband of the late Emma Esposito Ryan who died in 2007. He is survived by his children, Frank Ryan and Karen Ryan (Tom Rocco - friend) of Waterford and is the brother of John Ryan of Colonie, the late Dr. F. Paul Ryan and Marilyn Servideo. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Also, he loved his cat, Muffins!Funeral services will be Thursday from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford at 9 am and at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment with Military Honors will be in Gerald BH Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-r-ryan
Published in The Record on Dec. 17, 2019