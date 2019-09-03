|
|
Troy, NY: Robert Thomas Malek, 65, of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday September 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends.Born in Troy he was the son of the late George and Anita Paradise Malek, and the brother of the late George J. Malek Jr.Bob had been cared for by The Arc of Rensselaer County for more than half of his life. He developed great and enduring friendships there among the staff and other residents. Despite his non-verbal manner he had an outstanding sense of humor and brightened the day wherever he went.Over the past 4 years, Bob enjoyed living in his own apartment and took personal pride in his collection of superhero caricatures. He taught us all that a good day begins with a good cup of coffee, a pair of shades and a Scooby Doo shirt.He is survived by his Uncle John (Uncle Jack) Madden and many cousins and friends.Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 10 – 11 am at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy. Funeral services will begin at 11 am with Reverend Donna Elia officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's cemetery, Troy.The family would like to graciously thank the Staff and the Board of The Arc of Rensselaer County for the decades of love and support they provided Bob. His life was immeasurably enriched by this relationship and we express condolences for the loss that they also feel at this time.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's memory to The Arc of Rensselaer County, 79 102nd St. Troy, NY 12180 http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-thomas-malek
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019