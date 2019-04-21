|
|
Robert W. Appel, 83, of Hoosick, NY, passed away April 16th, at home under the care of Community Hospice.Born in Jersey City, NJ, July 24, 1935 son of the late William N Appel & Inez L. (Wilcox) Appel. Attended school in NJ and the two room schoolhouse in Hoosick. He then graduated the Walter Wood High School in 1953. He then attended Albany Business College. He married his love of his life Joyce Jones of Petersburg, NY on April 1, 1955.In his early years he had many jobs including pin setting at the Barbecue Recreation and working weekends at John Howlands chicken farm on Hill Road in Hoosick. He then worked for H. Greenberg & Son and Nancy Shoe Company. He then worked for Polygrahic Company until closing in 1976 and then went to US Postal Service where he retired after 24 years.He was an avid bowler and a certified junior bowling coach for many years in the Bennington, VT program. He also helped start up the In House Tournament in Hoosick Falls, serving as secretary for 32 years. He was elected to the Troy, NY Bowling Hall of Fame, in 1999, for his contributions to the sport. He was a cub master for Pack 67 in Hoosick, coached basketball at the youth center and was a sunday school teacher when his boys were young.Besides his parent he is predeceased by a half brother William Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, sons Robert Jr., (Debbie) of Pittstown, NY, Brian (Sue) of Hoosick, NY, Dennis (Christine) of North Adams, MA, David of Audubon, PA, and Michael (JoAnn)of Bennington, VT. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Calling hours will be from 4pm to 6pm, on Friday April 26th, at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. A small service will conclude at the end of calling. A gathering will be held at his home at a later date to celebrate his life.A special thank you to the Hospice Team who cared for him, especially Jamie and Bree. They are two wonderful and caring people.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Hospice or Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, through the funeral home in Bob’s name. https://maharfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-w-appel
Published in The Record on Apr. 22, 2019