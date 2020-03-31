|
|
NISKAYUNA: Robert W. Gardner, 73, of Niskayuna, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness.He was born in Troy and was the son of the late Robert and Gladys Henkel Gardner. Bob served in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and Clarkson College of Technology. He started his career as an auditor for New York State, then comptroller for the Rhinebeck Country School, before starting his own business as a distributor. Bob was a former scoutmaster of Troop 36 and a Sunday School teacher at Niskayuna Reformed Church. A staunch fan of Union College hockey, he seldom missed a home game and was in Philadelphia when they won the national championship in 2014.Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Linda Schwabe Gardner. He is the brother of Marian (David) Friedman, the father of William R. Gardner, Geoffrey C. Gardner (Laura Phelan) and two granddaughters, Maisie and Eliza Gardner.A public memorial service will be held later at Niskayuna Reformed Church. Burial will be in Niskayuna Reformed Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Niskayuna Reformed Church Building Fund, 3041 Troy-Schenectady Rd., Niskayuna, NY 12309 in memory of Robert W. Gardner. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-w-gardner
Published in The Record on Apr. 1, 2020