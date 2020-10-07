1/
Robert W. Tromans
Melrose-Robert W. “Bob” Tromans, 75, with his ’55 Chevy, “Bobby’s Girl,” passed away on October 1, 2020, at his residence in Melrose, N.Y. Bob leaves his wife of 39 years, Betsy (Cipperly) Tromans, and children, Kim, Jason, and Brian Tromans and Cara (Geoffrey) Sherwood, five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a brother, John Tromans, and a sister, Leona McKelvey. He was predeceased by his parents, the late John H. and Leona (Titcomb) Tromans, and a brother, James Tromans. In keeping with Bob’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either the Raymertown Volunteer Fire Company, the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps., or the Ronald McDonald House, c/o the Tromans Family, 358 Johnson Hill Road, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the first responders who assisted at their residence on October 1, 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-w-tromans


Published in The Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Betsy, so sorry to hear about Bob. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Michael Griffen
October 7, 2020
Betsy and family, I am truly sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patty Quinn
October 6, 2020
Dear Betsy, I never knew Bob but he must have been special being your husband. I know the feeling of the terrible loss of losing your best friend but the way of his departure must be agony. I think about you a lot and know I am here if you want to talk. Wishing you lots of strength and the love of your family will give it to you.
Much love
Annette
Annette van Rooy
Friend
October 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Even though I only worked directly with Bob for a short time I’ll always remember him smiling.
Paul Szwedo
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Betsy, sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Know that you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Victoria Pulver
October 6, 2020
