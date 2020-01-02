|
Brunswick - Roberte E. “Bobbie” Herrington, a long-time resident of Brunswick, died peacefully, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her residence following a long illness. Born in Troyes, France, July 17, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Cecile Fournel and beloved wife of Kenneth H. Herrington of Brunswick who survives. Bobbie and Kenny met when she was employed at the U.S. Army Aircraft Field Maintenance and Avionics Center in Brienne Le Chateau, France where Ken was a 1st Lieutenant and the Post 54, Supply Officer. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills, NY on April 18, 1965 and moved on to the Herrington Family Farm in Tamarac. Bobbie took a job at the former Langmore Dairy Bar in Cropseyville and later worked at several area businesses including the former Grand Union grocery store, the Cropseyville Stewarts Shop, and the former Stick’s Restaurant. In the early 1980’s she moved on to her most cherished and rewarding position as the Administrative Aide to the Principal at Tamarac High School. Sheloved working with the students and staff and looked forward to each day. In 1989 She received the Tamarac High School Community Service Award to honor her Service to Education. In that same year she also received the Kiwanis International Presidents Appreciation Award in recognition of outstanding service as theKey Club Advisor at Tamarac High School. In 2003 she retiredand was honored by crossing the stage with other graduates and received an honorary Tamarac High School Diploma. After retiring, Bobbie spent much of her time in the summer planting flowers around the house and back yard. She enjoyed watching the squirrels, turkey and deer. Winters were spent at their home in Barefoot Bay, Sebastian, Florida while Kenny would fly back and forth to the farm. She spent many hours at the pool, visiting, and at functions with her very best friends, Cathy and Rich Landry and Kee Worley. Bobbie loved her animals! Over the years she had a pet racoon, a mallard duck, named Dominique and pot belly pigs, Harley and Oreo who often toured around with her in the car. She will be sorely missed by not only her family and friends, but by her dogs, Lucy, Moses and Toby. In addition to her husband, Ken, she is survived by two daughters, Millie (Danny) Knatcal of Marionville, MO and Jessica Herrington of Brunswick, a son, K. Jason Herrington of Brunswick, four grandchildren, Jaidy Hernandez, Alexa Herrington, Daniel Knatcal and Whitney (Tom) Street and two great grandchildren, Connor Knatcal and Easton Street. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Huguet and brother, Roland. At Bobbie’s request there will be no public calling hours and burial will be a private family ceremony. A Celebration of her Life gathering is being planned and will be held at a later date. Ken and his family would like to express their gratitude and a heartfelt thank you to the Community Hospice nurses and staff and a special thankyou to Cherie Jones for love, care and compassion shown to Bobbie over the past three months. Memorial contributions in memory of Bobbie my be made to one of her favorite charities; The Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roberte-e-herrington
Published in The Record on Jan. 3, 2020