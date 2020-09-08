Ronnie was my very first mentor in life. Despite his busy life, he took me under his wing as a young volunteer firefighter. He taught me to kayak. More importantly, he helped me physically prepare for the United States Air Force basic training for months during my senior year of high school. I will never forget his cheerful attitude no matter what challenges life brought. Aside from my family, He was the one person I always made sure I saw when coming home visit. He was family

To me. To Ronnie’s family: I know you know what a true inspiration he was to so many. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time.

Deanna Dickson

Friend