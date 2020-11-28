1/1
Rosa Maria Alicea
1963 - 2020
TROY- Rosa Maria Alicea, 56, of Green Island, passed away on November 25, 2020 in Albany Medical Center from COVID-19 complications. She was born December 16, 1963 in Penuelas, Puerto Rico. In 1988 Mrs. Alicea married Moises Alicea in Penuelas, Puerto Rico. They were married for 33 glorious years.She was a Seamstress for Soft Tex Manufacturing. Rosa is survived by her adoptive father, Roberto Borrero (Happy Lunch); biological sister, Elizette Madera; her sisters: Marisol Borrero, Kimberly Killilea (Jim Killilea); her brothers: Henry Borrero (Sarah Lehman), Robertito Borrero (Tita Borrero); her sisters: Karen Sousis (Mark Sousis), Sandra Borrero and Sue Gibson (Mike Gibson); her daughter, Mariely Topping (Sam Topping) and her only grandchild, Lucas Topping. She was predeceased by her adoptive mother, Josephine Borrero. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oakwood Bible Church, 260 Oakwood Avenue, Troy, NY 12182. A service will follow at 3 p.m. Wear a mask! Covid kills! Gathering size, will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosa-maria-alicea


Published in The Record from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Published in The Record from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Oakwood Bible Church
DEC
5
Service
03:00 PM
Oakwood Bible Church
