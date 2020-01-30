|
|
Wynantskill, Rose Ann (Nan) Elapi,91, formerly of Hillcrest Ave. died at the Van Rensselaer Manor on January 29, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Ritrovato Costello.Rose Ann lived in Wynantskill her whole life and was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Cluett and Peabody in Troy for many years and retired over 30 years ago.She enjoyed playing cards, going out with family and friends, took care of her mother and was a baby sitter to everyone in the family.Rose Ann is survived by her sister Gail and her husband Dave Hansen of Wynantskill, her niece Tara and her husband Shelley Walker of Cohoes, her two nephews Eric Milks of Averill Park and Andrew and his wife Victoria Gorman of Waterford. She is also survived by several grand nieces and grand nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rose Ann's family on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 from 12 noon to 3 P.M. at the STANTON-FARRELL Funeral Home, 326 Columbia St., Cohoes, N.YDonations to the activities fund at the Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, N.Y. 12180 in memory of Rose Ann would be appricated. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-ann-c-elapi
Published in The Record on Jan. 31, 2020