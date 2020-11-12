1/1
Rose K. "Susie" Marx
Brunswick - Rose K. “Susie” Marx passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov 10, 2020. Susie was 96 years old.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Kovats and wife of Ulrich ‘Eric’ Marx. Susie was raised on Main Street, Mechanicville and resided both in Troy, New York and Bradenton, Florida. Her heart, however, will stay forever on the island of Martha’s Vineyard at Seth’s Pond, West Tisbury.Susie was a communicant and a member of the Altar Guild of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Troy, a long standing member of The Country Club of Troy and a member of the Junior League of Troy. She was an avid golfer and a very accomplished bridge player. Susie and her friends, Jane Schneider (Collins), Gladys Rowlands and Pat Cunning participated in several bridge tournaments and did very well. She was a master in the kitchen, but would drop that spoon for 9 holes of golf at TCC any day.Susie, along with her husband Eric, founded U.W. Marx Construction Company which continues today some 71 years into its existence. Both Eric and Susie were very proud that the business was able to continue for such a long time. It stands as a testament to the strong foundation they put under it.Survivors include her son, Peter B. Marx and his wife, June S. Marx, her grandchildren, Khristopher Fitzgerald, (Shannon), Alexis Pember, Adam P. Marx, (Katie) and Brian Eric Marx. Her great grandchildren include Jack Fitzgerald, Brad Fitzgerald, Allie Pember, Johnny Pember and Riley Pember.For all who knew and loved her, it will be her beautiful smile, remarkable strength, quick wit and the love she had for her family and friends that will be missed. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church 146 First Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-k-susie-marx


Published in The Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
