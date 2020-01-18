|
Troy-Rose M. Zeoli, 62 passed away on January 16, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Joseph Cooper and Rose Pratt and the loving wife to the late Angelo Zeoli, Jr., he passed away in 2008.Rose was an avid bingo player, she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children Angelo (Sam) Zeoli, III, Zack (Bettina) Zeoli and Lindsey (Jay) Zeoli, all of Troy, her grandchildren Angelo Zeoli IV, Zack Zeoli II, Alyssa Zeoli, Joseph Zeoli and Sophia VanVranken, her great granddaughter Jennalayia Zeoli, her siblings Florence (John) Miner, Walter (Terry) Gordon and MaryAnn Cooper. In addition to her mother, father and husband Angelo, she was predeceased by her siblings Mary Teal, William Gordon, Edward Gordon and Barbara Cooper.A special Thank You to her nieces Darcy and Sharona, her Nurse Ratcheds. Calling hours from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm on Monday January 20, 2020 at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. Burial will follow St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-m-zeoli
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020