Rose Sophie Martha (Miller) Driscoll, 81, former Metuchen, NJ and Troy, NY resident passed away in Jacksonville, FL on October 18, 2019.Rose was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and West Highland Terriers. She held a series of jobs with SD Warren in Boston, MA, The Diocese of Metuchen, in Metuchen, NJ and St Simon’s Church in Arlington Heights, IL.In her late 70s she finally met her lifelong goal of attending a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.In 1956, she graduated from Troy High School. In 1959, Rose graduated from Becker College in Worcester, MA.She is survived by her children, Jerry Driscoll, Kathie Berndt, Tim Driscoll, Rose Driscoll Vallee, Lisa Cleary, 9 grandchildren and 2 dogs.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities.A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 o’clock at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-sophie-martha-driscoll
Published in The Record on Nov. 6, 2019