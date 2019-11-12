|
|
Brunswick - Roxanne ‘Rocky’ W. Pratt, 61, of Plank Road died suddenly Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Thomas Whittaker and Janet Dwyer Whittaker and wife for 19 years of Charles N. Pratt. She had resided all her life in Troy, Pleasantdale and Brunswick and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School.Rocky was a Production Manager for Mohawk Paper in Cohoes for the past 14 years and prior to that worked as a Purchasing Agent for Regal Art Press in Troy for 15 years.She loved to travel, go on cruises and was a member of the VIP Corvette Club.Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Dawn Vermilyea, Troy and Stacey (Matthew) DMaures, Las Vegas; a brother, Thomas (Colleen) Whittaker, NC; a sister, Sandra (Dexter) Dickinson, Troy; 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Roxanne W. Pratt to the Ronald McDonald House 139 South Lake Avenue Albany, NY 12208 or Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital A119, Developmental Office Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roxanne-rocky-w-pratt
Published in The Record on Nov. 13, 2019