Clifton Park, New York - Ruth Brady Corcoran, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, Ruth Brady Corcoran, 85, passed peacefully from her earthly home in Clifton Park to the eternal life and was greeted by her parents; Hortense Nash and Thomas Brady; and her sister Barbara Marshall. The Troy native graduated from Catholic High in 1951 and was the first person in her family to graduate from college. Ruth, a 1955 Rose Court member, graduated with honors from the College of St. Rose with a BA in English and MS in Education.She taught in the Lansingburgh School District from 1955-1957 and then at Post High School, Marine Corp Schools, Quantico, VA from 1957-1959. For several years she was a full-time homemaker, and then in 1982 began a new career as an Unemployment Insurance Reviewing Examiner with the NYS Department of Labor, retiring in 1996. As a lifelong educator, Ruth volunteered at the Shenendehowa Public Library and was a religious education teacher at St. Mary's Church, Crescent.A resident of Clifton Park for over 50 years, Ruth leaves behind her primary caregiver and husband of 62 years; John D. Corcoran, Jr. Ruth and John raised six children; Ellen Corcoran (Joseph) D'Aniello; J. Daniel (Cindy Itzo) Corcoran, III; Thomas (Jude Beauregard) Corcoran; Robert (MaryMargaret) Corcoran; Colleen (Ron Taylor) Corcoran; and Christopher (Michelle) Corcoran. Ruth was "Grandma" to Lisa D'Aniello (Lance) Chase; Michael D'Aniello; Maeve Corcoran; Nessa Corcoran; and Beibhinn Corcoran. She also leaves behind her great-granddaughter; Addison Rose Chase. Ruth is survived by her siblings; Thomas J. (late Julia Lesson) Brady; Richard F. (late Wanda) Brady; and Ann M. (Charles) Barringer; as well as many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to visit from 4-7 on Monday, September 23 at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. The funeral will be Tuesday, September, 24th at 10am from St. Edward's Catholic Church in Clifton Park where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery on Oakwood Ave. in Troy.
Published in The Record on Sept. 23, 2019