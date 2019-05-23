|
Ruth D. Kittell, 90, passed away peacefully May 21, 2019. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ruth was raised in Detroit.Ruth was a pioneer. She graduated from Cass Tech in Detroit and before graduating from Eastern Michigan University attended 17 colleges to obtain the pre-requisites for and becoming the only woman in the University of Michigan’s Dental School class of 1951. She later helped stamp out syphilis while working in the Dermatology Dept. at U of M. She and former husband, Willis B. Kittell, DDS, moved to Troy where they raised two daughters and a son.A world traveler and dedicated teacher (MA Education Russell Sage), Ruth taught everything from college Biochemistry to kindergarten in the United States and Australia retiring from Lansingburgh Schools after a 32- year career only to be recruited to continue teaching GED. An accomplished Toastmaster, Ruth enjoyed acting as well as ushering at local theatre productions. A movie extra, she appeared in several commercials and television programs. She loved playing games especially bridge and JEOPARDY.Known for her wonderful sense of humor, she will always be remembered by both friends and Isle La Motte, VT family for her creative practical jokes and love of imaginative costumes. She was admired, dearly loved by many and will be missed.Ruth was predeceased by daughter, Linda (m. Ron Goble of Troy, Idaho) and is survived by a daughter, Janet (Ann Arbor, Michigan), a son, David (East Greenbush), three grandchildren, Jessi (Eugene,OR), Gwendolyn (Troy, NY), Nicholas and great grandchildren, Presley and Noelle (Wynantskill, NY).According to her wishes to continue contributing to research, her body was donated to Albany Medical Center after which her ashes will be buried in a private memorial service at Oakwood Cemetery next to her beloved father-in-law, Harry G. Kittell, DDS. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-d-kittell
Published in The Record on May 25, 2019