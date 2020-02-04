Home

Watervliet:Sally A. Colbert passed away on February 1st, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Sally was the daughter of the late James and Ann Costello Colbert and was a lifelong resident of Watervliet. Sally retired from CSEA where she worked as a Senior Insurance Clerk and was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Watervliet. Wherever Sally showed up, laughter and happiness were sure to follow. Sally loved sharing time with family and friends, dancing, enjoying her flowers and listening to her favorite song “Mustang Sally”.Sally was the beloved sister of Sheila Colbert and Kerin (Jera) Colbert. Sally is also survived by her sister in-law Pauline Colbert, two nieces, several cousins and numerous dear friends including her dear and lifelong friend, Joan Millington, Julia King, Jeff and Leslie Foster, Walter and Ellen Clickner. The family would like to thank Fr. Donald Rutherford, Jeffery and Daniel Collett, Dr. James Walders, Dr. Scott Morris, Dr. John Kopp, Dr. Barry Pronald, Dr. Jerome Hill and the Watervliet Fire Department for the kindness provided to Sally and her family. In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her sister Pat Colbert and brothers James and Daniel Colbert.Sally’s funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 25th Street and 7th Avenue, Watervliet. Family and friends are invited to visit with Sally’s family from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the church prior to the funeral. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Watervliet in the family plot. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet, N.Y. 12189. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sally-a-colbert
Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2020
