|
|
Sally M. Loucks, 76, of Wynantskill, was born on August 16, 1942 in Bennington, VT. She passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn in Albany, NY, with her loving family at her side.She was pre-deceased by her parents, Howard and Ruth (Murphy) Kipp of North Hoosick, NY. Sally is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas R. Loucks, children: Robert (Noel) Cross, of Troy, NY, Maria (Robert) Lewis, of Berlin, NY, Diane (Stephen) Metzger, of Galway, NY; cousin Leonard (Becky) Austin, of White Creek, NY and grandchildren Matthew and Jennifer Metzger, of Galway. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Thomas (Laurette) Loucks, of Ballston Spa, NY and Gayle (Lee) Briggs, of Troy, NY; seven step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.Sally spent her working career in the health care industry, spending over 25 years as an X-ray technician at both Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY and Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. She was above all else a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.There will be no services per the family’s request. The family would like to thank St. Peter’s Hospital and Hospice staff for their loving care of Sally. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Peter’s Community Hospice Inn, 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY. 12208.For on-line condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sally-m-loucks
Published in The Record on Apr. 11, 2019