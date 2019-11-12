Home

Sandra Burke, 84, of Troy. entered into eternal life on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation center.Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Brewer Primer and the wife of the late Robert J. Burke.Sandy was a caregiver to her husband and children, she enjoyed playing bingo and poker but most of all spending time with her family.Survivors include her children; Susan Gallo, Edward and Jennifer Fogarty and Sherry and John Drescher, siblings; Joan Demetrowitz and Tony Wager. She was predeceased by her 3 sisters Barbara Dellio, Carol Buck and Nancy Burdick. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and Jodi Petitti whom she loved like a daughter.Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday morning from 9 – 11 am at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy. Funeral services will begin at 11 am with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Interment will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.The family wishes to thank all the staff at Rosewood and Hospice for all the care and kindness provided to their mom.In lieu of flowers donations in Sandra's memory may be made to The Community Hospice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-burke
Published in The Record on Nov. 13, 2019
