North Greenbush - Sandra Marion Weatherwax Billings, 80, of North Greenbush died after a long illness Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home on the old homestead where she was born.Born in Troy, NY, she was daughter of the late Harold David Weatherwax and Marion VanDerCook Weatherwax. She was raised in North Greenbush, and resided in Syracuse, Virginia and Charlotte. She was a graduate of Averill Park High School and attended Russell Sage College in Troy.Sandra was The Director of Human Resources for Royal/Sun Alliance Insurance in Charlotte, NC for 10 years, retiring 19 years ago. She had worked for various insurance companies, working her way up the ladder to the corporate offices in Charlotte, traveling all over the country to give seminars.An active community leader, Sandra was the President of Elmwood Cemetery Association in West Sand Lake for many years, a member of the Salem United Methodist Church in West Sand Lake and the church fair chairperson for many years. Sandra was her family laureate, always providing birthday poems, songs and theme parties. She had a great sense of humor, was fun loving, caring, meticulous in everything she did, an avid reader, always well dressed and loved animals (especially cats).Survivors include two sisters, Janet Bramfitt and Kathleen Weatherwax, both of North Greenbush; two nephews, Thomas (Susan) Bramfitt, Schodack and Scot Bramfitt, Pasadena, TX and many cousins and friends, especially the 'Lunch Ladies'. She was predeceased by a brother, Harold Weatherwax and her husband, Pearne Billings.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2PM at Elmwood Cemetery, corner of Route 150 and Shaver Road in West Sand Lake with Rev. Charlie Yang, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required during the service. There will be no calling hours due to the covid-19 virus.Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery West Sand Lake.Kindly omit flowers. In memory, a contribution to the Elmwood Cemetery Association PO Box 415 West Sand Lake, NY 12196 or please send flowers to a loved one or friend instead, while they are living or plant a tree in her memory. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-marion-weatherwax-billings


