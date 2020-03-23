|
Brunswick - Sandra McGuirk Fortin, 76, of McChesney Avenue Ext. Sugarhill Apartments died Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany after a courageous battle with sepsis.Born in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph McGuirk and Olga L. Lasky McGuirk. She was raised in Troy and Averill Park and later resided in Troy. She was a 1961 graduate of Catholic Central High School and attended Troy Beauty School.Sandra worked in the personnel department of New York State Taxation & Finance Building 9 for many years, retiring in 2008 and prior to that she worked as a hairdresser and for Dr. Kessler as a Dental Assistant.She was involved in the Sacred Heart School parent teacher association while her children were there and for many years enjoyed vacations at the Cliff House as well as other places in Ogunquit and York Beach, Maine. She enjoyed reading her books especially on the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, working on her crewel embroidery, watching her favorite classic movies and of course, dining out. One of her favorite pastimes was eating out at Barnacle Billy's and taking the boat rides out to the Nubble Light House from Perkins Cove in Maine. She was always the life of the party whenever we were together.Survivors include two daughters, Tara M. (Matt) Hepp, Schenectady and Tia Jean Watson, Florida; three sons, Peter J. Fortin, Cohoes, Paul W. Fortin, Troy and Phillip R. Fortin, Ballston Spa; four grandchildren, Kayla M. Pelton, Cohoes; Veda M. Pelton (Adam) Schmidt,Florida; Mark Christopher Pelton, Coxsackie and Adam M. Hepp; her siblings, Theresa Bulger, Joan Warnken, Carol Constanza and Robert McGuirk and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John McGuirk.Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2020