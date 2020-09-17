1/1
Sandra McGuirk Fortin
Brunswick - Sandra McGuirk Fortin, 76, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany after a courageous battle with sepsis. Survivors include two daughters, Tara M. (Matt) Hepp, Schenectady and Tia Jean Watson, Florida; three sons, Peter J. Fortin, Cohoes, Paul W. Fortin, Troy and Phillip R. Fortin, Ballston Spa; four grandchildren, Kayla M. Pelton, Cohoes; Veda M. Pelton (Adam) Schmidt,Florida; Mark Christopher Pelton, Coxsackie and Adam M. Hepp; her siblings, Theresa Bulger, Joan Warnken, Carol Constanza and Robert McGuirk and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John McGuirk.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Church 416 Third Street Troy. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery Averill Park.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Sandra M. Fortin to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for Sepsis 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3AShort Hills, NJ 07078. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-mcguirk-fortin-1


