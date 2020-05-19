Glenville - Sandra Roddy died May 17, 2020. Born in Troy NY, Sandra was the daughter of the late Daniel J. Costello and Anna (Kendall) Costello. Mrs. Roddy was a graduate of Catholic Central High School class of 1957. She was a 33 year employee of the telephone company retiring in 1997 from Verizon. Sandra is survived by her five children, Kimberly, Philip, David, Stephen and Kathy Roddy. Four grandchildren Krystal, Sara, Katelyn, Kristen and five great grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by her sister Florence Simmons. She was also the sister of the late Daniel W. Costello, Eileen Rogers and Ann Pate. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Burial will take place at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-roddy
Published in The Record from May 19 to May 21, 2020.