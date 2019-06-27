|
Sheila A. Irwin of Grafton passed away on June 23 at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitaion at Hoosick Falls after complications from a February fall. She was 74.Born in Troy to the late Bruce and Esther (Brooks) Irwin on June 8, 1945, she was the eldest of four daughters. She spent her youth in Troy, Cohoes and Waterford, graduating from Waterford-Halfmoon High School in 1963. Sheila had a long and stellar career at the DMV, receiving many accolades and promotions. She enjoyed spending time outdoors communing with flora and fauna, reading mystery fiction, hosting family reunions, keeping current with technology, researching family genealogy, and spending time with family and friends.Sheila was predeceased by her beloved sister Tracy A. Irwin of Gotha, FL, in 2011 and is survived by her sisters Robin M. Irwin of Bayonne, NJ, and Kelly L. Irwin of New York City; her nieces Emily and Sarah Elsamahi of Bayonne, NJ; her nephews Adam Elsamahi of Fort Thomas, KY and Mohamed Elsamahi of Bayonne, NJ; her great-niece Jalila Elkady of Bayonne, NJ; her partner of 52 years and wife of 3 months, L. Anne Rousseau; her stepsons Bob (Bonnie) Rousseau of Glens Falls and Steve (Susan) Rousseau of Halfmoon; her step-granddaughters Sarah and Kelsey Rousseau of Glens Falls; and her sister-in-law, J. Carole Macgregor of East Greenbush.Sheila helped Anne raise her two sons at an idyllic farmhouse in Fort Ann. While they guarded their affections much of their lives, for those who knew them well their love was easy and obvious.The family will celebrate Sheila's life with a memorial Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at the Latham 76 Diner (722 New Loudon Rd., Latham), one of Sheila's favorites. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheila-a-irwin
Published in The Record on June 28, 2019