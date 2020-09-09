AMMAN, JORDAN - The girl who dreamed of being a princess grew up to live the life of a queen. Sheila Grande Mulki, 63 left us unexpectedly and way too soon on August 15, 2020. She passed at her home with her loving husband Hani and son Fawzi by her side. Sheila met her prince while working at the Registrar’s Office at RPI, where he was attaining his PhD. It was love at first sight. While her friends were focused on their careers, Sheila was pursuing her dream. Upon his graduation, Hani swept Sheila off her feet and they moved to Jordan to live a life most only dream of. They married in Amman in1980 and Sheila began a new international life as wife, mother, and diplomatic traveler. She was the CEO of her household and took charge of all the details a diplomat’s wife attends to. She was a gracious hostess to dignitaries from around the globe. Her impeccable taste and an eye for style kept her and Hani busy with many “Martha Stewart” home design projects. A treasure to family and friends, Sheila would come home for extended visits to be with her family stateside in the Capital Region. Generous to a fault, Sheila would arrive for these visits with a suitcase of gifts for everyone. While living abroad, Sheila stayed in touch with life in the states with her daily phone calls with her sister. She was a great caregiver, and her exuberant spirit, compassion and ever-present smile buoyed all those whose lives she touched. Sheila was richly blessed by a husband who truly and deeply loved her, two brilliant and accomplished sons and daughters in law of whom she was so proud, a grandson who warmed the very being of her soul, her two brothers and her confident and sister. Her zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sheila was born, raised and educated in Troy New York, graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1974, and attended Mildred Elley Business School. She is survived by her lifelong best friend and adoring husband His Excellency Dr. Hani Mulki, former Prime Minster of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, her sons Dr. Fawzi Mulki (Dana) of Jordan, Dr. Ramzi Mulki (Dr. Basma) currently of Alabama, her grandson Hani Mulki, her sister Pam Tobin (Tim) of Colonie, and brothers Pete Grande and Mark Grande both of Troy. She is also survived by her sister in laws Maha, Suha, Samar and several nieces and nephews. Her parents Humbert and Marilyn (Ingraham) Grande preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm at City Harvest Family Church, 585 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12206. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to the COVID restrictions, wearing masks and social distancing apply while in the church. During this celebration of life, friends and relatives are encouraged to honor Sheila’s life and spirit by sharing a memory of how she impacted their life. Your cherished heartfelt moment, funny memory or whatever is on your heart that offers a glimpse into the life of Sheila will be sincerely appreciated by her family and all those in attendance.Sympathy cards for the family can be sent in ? Pam Tobin, 66 Sunset Blvd., Colonie, NY 12205 and will be forwarded to her family in Jordan. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sheila’s name may be made to King Hussein Cancer Center, khcfusa.org
.Online remembrances may be made at www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sheila-grande-mulki