Sheila Kelleher Hamilton, 76 passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019. Family and friends are invited and may call from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday September 21, 2019 at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery Schaghticoke. Memorial donations in memory of Sheila may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 17, 2019