Dear Maryalice and Owen, Laurel, Chad, and family,



Please accept my deep and heartfelt condolences for Sheila's passing. She was a beautiful person with a 10,000-watt smile, and it was my pleasure to support her for 2 1/2 years as her service coordinator at The Arc. Sheila and her joyful smile will be sorely missed by many.



You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.

Regina Handy