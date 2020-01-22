|
SPEIGLETOWN - Shirley A. Anderson, 89, formerly of Speigletown and Troy passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Eddy Village Green surrounded by her family. Born and educated in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Louise VanNorden Moore.After raising her 6 children, Shirley was employed at the former Leonard Hospital in Troy from which she retired. She was a member of the Raymertown Senior Citizens. She was an Elvis fan, enjoyed bingo, bowling, roller skating, senior trips, shopping and scratch offs and especially 500 Rummy.She was the longtime companion of the late Charles Spall and is survived by her children, Diane O’Brien (late David Collett), Deborah Warner (Matthew) of Troy, Fred Anderson (Jill) of Melrose, Darlene Seymour (Fred) of Troy, Donna Muir (Jay) of Easton and Dawn Signoracci (Bob) of Troy. She is the sister of George Moore (Olive) of Schaghticoke and the late Alice Torpey and Donald Moore. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chrissy, Deanne, Matthew Jr., Ryan, Alyse, Mac, Sarah, Megan, Jayme, Madison and the late Jason and 12 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 am at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 pm.Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or St. Peter’s Hospice, 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.Special thanks are extended to the staff of Community Hospice and the staff of House 14 at the Eddy Village Green.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefunralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-a-anderson
Published in The Record on Jan. 23, 2020