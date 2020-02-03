|
Wynantskill - Shirley E. (Wilbur) Wilde, 77, of Acker Avenue, Wynantskill died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn Albany after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Harold S. Wilbur and Eva Rawlins Wilbur and wife of James L. Wilde for 61 years. She had resided in Wynantskill and was a graduate of Troy High School. Mrs. Wilde was employed as a radiology transcriptionist at Albany Medical Center Hospital for over 30 years.She was a member of The Society of Decorative Painters (Capitolers), board member of the NY chapter of The International Cakes Exploration Society (ICES), and board member of the local Home Bureau group. Shirley was proud that she was one of the first women to become part of the North Greenbush Ambulance Association. She joined in 1973 and became a level 400 Advanced EMT. Shirley enjoyed her affiliation with the ambulance association and serving the North Greenbush communities for many years. Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, Larry (Carrie) Wilde, Longwood, FL and Daniel Wilde, Troy; a daughter Janice (Robert) Miller, Wynantskill; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Floyd Wilbur (Troy) and Alfred Wilbur (Australia). Shirley was predeceased by a brother, James Wilbur and grandson, Bryan Wilde. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Shirley E. Wilde to the Albany Medical Miracle Center 43 New Scotland Avenue Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-e-wilbur-wilde
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2020