Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Florence Simon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Florence Simon Obituary
DELMAR – Shirley Florence Simon (Curthoys), 88, died Monday, July 9, 2019 at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes.Shirley was born in Troy on February 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence E. (Hems) Curthoys. She attended public schools in Troy graduating from Troy High School in 1949 and attended the evening division of Russell Sage College. Shirley was baptized and ordained a Deacon and Elder in the Woodside Presbyterian Church in Troy. She was Clerk of Session for over 30 years until the church closed in 2001 and served as elder in the Delmar Presbyterian Church. She retired from the NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance as a Tax Processing Manager in 1990 after 41 years of service. In 1996 she moved to Delmar after marrying Joseph E. Simon. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the American Legion Blanchard Post 1040 in Delmar. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph and brothers Leslie A. and Allan W. Curthoys.Survivors include step-son, Robert Simon, daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Simon and granddaughter, Katie Simon, sister-in-law of Margaret Simon, nephews Andrew Scott (Kathy) and Arthur Curthoys and niece Allsyn (Don) Apodaca. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 12th from 4 to 7 pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be conducted 10 am Saturday, July 13th at Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association ()www.applebeefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-florence-simon
Published in The Record on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now