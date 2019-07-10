|
|
DELMAR – Shirley Florence Simon (Curthoys), 88, died Monday, July 9, 2019 at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes.Shirley was born in Troy on February 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence E. (Hems) Curthoys. She attended public schools in Troy graduating from Troy High School in 1949 and attended the evening division of Russell Sage College. Shirley was baptized and ordained a Deacon and Elder in the Woodside Presbyterian Church in Troy. She was Clerk of Session for over 30 years until the church closed in 2001 and served as elder in the Delmar Presbyterian Church. She retired from the NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance as a Tax Processing Manager in 1990 after 41 years of service. In 1996 she moved to Delmar after marrying Joseph E. Simon. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the American Legion Blanchard Post 1040 in Delmar. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph and brothers Leslie A. and Allan W. Curthoys.Survivors include step-son, Robert Simon, daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Simon and granddaughter, Katie Simon, sister-in-law of Margaret Simon, nephews Andrew Scott (Kathy) and Arthur Curthoys and niece Allsyn (Don) Apodaca. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 12th from 4 to 7 pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be conducted 10 am Saturday, July 13th at Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association ()www.applebeefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-florence-simon
Published in The Record on July 11, 2019