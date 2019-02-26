|
Troy, New York - Shirley L. Wade, 97, passed away on Sunday February 24th, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY, under Hospice Care. She was the wife of the late William H. Wade who died in 2003.Shirley was born on November 23, 1921, in Amityville, NY, daughter of the late Donald E. and Fredia (Bartlett) Muncy. She worked in the family business William H. Wade Plumbing, as a Secretary. Shirley enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was a member of the North Petersburgh Methodist Church.Survivors include her daughter Kathy Miller of Troy, NY, son William S. Wade (Brenda) of North Petersburgh, NY, multiply grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters Lucille Kennedy, Berenice Giordano and a brother Kendall Muncy.Funeral services will be Saturday March 2nd, at 11:00 am, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY . Burial will follow the service at Hoosick Rural Cemetery, Hoosick, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-l-wade
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2019