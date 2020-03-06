The Record Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Sonia Crawmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Crawmer

Sonia Crawmer Obituary
Sonia Crawmer, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls, NY. Sonia was the loving daughter of the late Peter and Mary Basalyga. A former resident of Lansingburgh, she is survived by her husband, Arthur William Crawmer who presently resides at the Danforth. In addition to her husband, Sonia is survived by her brother, Gordon (Peg) Basalyga of Schaghticoke, her sister Nadine (Joseph) Wilwol of Eagle Bridge, and her sister Christine (James) Harrington of East Dennis, MA. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
Published in The Record on Mar. 8, 2020
