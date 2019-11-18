|
Stanley J. Watrobski, age 91 entered into eternal life on November 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Clara Watrobski, sons Daniel Thomas Watrobski, David John Watrobski, and Donald Andrew Watrobski, grandson Jeremy Watrobski, and his siblings Helen Boguss, Emily Dwyer, and Alexander Watrobski.A veteran of the US Navy, Stanley spent his career at Ford Motor Co. in Green Island. In his retirement, he worked as a bus driver for Shenendehowa. He was a longtime member of the Waterford-Halfmoon Fire Co. and served as a Past Commissioner and Chief. Stanley was an avid fan of the NY Mets and enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music.He is survived by his children Carol (Thomas) Haigh, Cathy Watrobski, Christine (Stephen) Bemis, and Douglas (Darcey) Watrobski, sister Irene Sefcik, six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a memorial Mass on Thursday at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will in St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterford.The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude the caregivers of House #24 at the Eddy Village Green for all of the excellent care they provided.Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38101.
Published in The Record on Nov. 19, 2019