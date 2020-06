Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley L Francis was born on 6/25/1963 in Bronx, NY. Sadly he was called home on 6/22/2020.Stanley is survived by his mother, Lavinia Francis. His son Cion Francis, his wife Neda Frsncis. His sisters Desiree and Delores Francis. His brothers Noel, Sheldon, Anthony, Christoper, and Timothy FrancisHe is also survived by a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.



