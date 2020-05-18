Stella Mickiewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schenectady – Mrs. Stella Mickiewicz, 80, of Schenectady passed away of natural causes on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for the past two weeks.Born on June 5, 1939 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Susan Olzak. Stella was a lifelong Schenectady resident. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and went on to graduate from Mildred Elley of Albany.Stella worked as a secretary at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna for a short time until starting her family and became a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, walking on the bike path, hiking, and traveling throughout the country with her husband. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady.Survivors include her husband, Thomas S. Mickiewicz whom she married on October 26, 1963; her two children, Thomas (Michelle) Mickiewicz, Jr. of North Greenbush and Deborah (Francis) Leo of Colonie; four grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Leo, Krystal (Scott) Chambers and Kimberly (Scott) Yando; and four great grandchildren, Lily and Evan Chambers and Preston and Parker Yando.Due to current COVID–19 restrictions,funeral services will be held privately for the family with Rev. David Mickiewicz presiding. Burial will take place in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Kingsway Community for all of their excellent care for Stella. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stella-mickiewicz

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved