Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
Stella Olive Muzicka Obituary
Watervliet-Stella Olive Muzicka, 99, Olive as she was known passed away at her home on Tuesday October 22, 2019.Olive was born in Oglethorpe, Georgia, she was the daughter of Lawrence Stringer and Florence Marion Beers Stringer and the loving wife to the late Anthony Muzicka who died in 2011.Olive graduated from Watervliet High School. She worked as a library clerk for Hudson Valley Community College and the North Greenbush Public Library. She was a founding member of St. Jude the Apostle Church and she volunteered for the Rensselaer County Historical Society.Olive is survived by her children Irene (James McNamara) Muzicka, Larry Muzicka, Tom Muzicka and Paul Muzicka, her niece Carol (William) Charping, and her faithful feline companion “Tessa”. In addition to her husband Anthony, Olive was predeceased by her son Stephen Muzicka, her brother Marshall Stringer, her sister in law Stella (Muzicka) Schomberg, and her brother in law Anton Schomberg.Family and friends are invited to a memorial mass 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, NY. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill.Memorial contributions in memory of Olive may be made to St, Jude the Apostle Church.www.wynantskillfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/stella-olive-muzicka
Published in The Record on Oct. 24, 2019
