NORTH GREENBUSH- Stephen P. Krill, 94, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 70 years, Helen (Burek) Krill. Born in Watervliet on Nov. 2, 1925; he was the youngest child of Catherine Fedorko Krill and Andrew Krill. Steve was educated in the Watervliet school system and Watervliet High School where he was a member of the class of 1944, playing basketball and baseball. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard ship in the Pacific theater of operations and was a proud 1957 graduate of Siena College. Steve was a lifelong active member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Watervliet and served as an altar boy, usher and as a member of the Stewardship Council. He worked for 36 years in various New York State agencies in the financial management, budgeting, and management analysis areas. At the time of his retirement in 1983, he was the Director of the Office of Management Analysis and Record Access Officer for the NYS Department of Health. Steve also served for a short time as the Executive Secretary of the NYS Public Health Council. For many years he was a member of the Ukrainian American Citizens Club, Siena College Alumni Association, Siena College Coaches Club and the Retired Public Employees Association. He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers, convincing his bride on their honeymoon to follow his team from Niagara Falls to Detroit and Chicago. Married on September 2, 1950, Steve and Helen built a wonderful and loving life together starting in Watervliet and since 1961, in North Greenbush where Steve resided until his death. Steve was hard working, kind, patient and loving. In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by his loving children: Catherine Halakan, Schenectady, Peter (Deborah) Krill, East Greenbush, and Margaret (Paul) Hondros, Villanova, Pa. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen P. Krill, Jr. He was especially proud of his five grandchildren: Elizabeth (Samuel) Mahan, Williamstown, Mass., Stephen (Natalie) Krill, III, Brooklyn, N.Y., Alexandra (James) Chastain, Columbia, Md., Julia Hondros and Luke Hondros, Villanova, Pa., and his great-grandchild, Liliana Chastain. He was predeceased by his siblings: Anna (Charles) Drzewiecki, Evelyn (John) McDonald, John, Mary, Michael (Minnie), Cpl. Peter Krill, and Julia (Daniel) Costello. He is also survived by a large and loving family of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Panakhyda service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Ave., Watervliet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with interment to follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, masks are required and guidelines will be strictly observed both inside and outside of the funeral home and the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s name to Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support, 5600 City Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa., 19131 or St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 4th Avenue, Watervliet, N.Y., 12189. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com
