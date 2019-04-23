|
|
Stephen Ryerson Griffing, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Reston, VA, his home since October of 2018. Stephen lived in Eagle Bridge, NY, since 1968 with his wife Susan, where they raised their sons Matthew and Evan. Evan lives in Reston with his wife Jennifer Griffing and daughter Piper, and Matthew lives in Boston, MA, with his partner Joanne Robinson. Stephen leaves a much loved brother David Griffing and a niece Sascha Griffing. Stephen’s wife and his sons along with their families were with Stephen at the time of death, and they all supported him continually throughout his year-long illness.Stephen wished to be cremated and to have his ashes scattered. He did not wish to have a service or a memorial. However, he did wish that donations people might choose to make in his honor go to the following organizations: Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education, 25 East Main Street, Cambridge, NY 12816, and Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services Inc, (GBICS), PO Box 702, Bennington, VT 05201. For more information about Stephen’s life please visit stephenrgriffing.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/stephen-ryerson-griffing
Published in The Record on Apr. 25, 2019