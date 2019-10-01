|
Steven L. Doin, passed suddenly December 5, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Michele Doin and his three children, Sandra Kerley ("Ricky"), Steven and James (Katie). His siblings James (Lou Anne), Linda Pitts (John) and David (Bonnie). He leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews and seven grandchildren whom he adored. Steven grew up in Troy and Lansingburg and joined the U.S. Army in 1976 serving honorably for 16 years. Graveside services will be at the Saratoga National Cemetery at 2:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Bennington, Vermont on North Street and will be held from 3:45-7:00 pm.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019