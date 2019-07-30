|
|
Clifton Park: Susan Clairmont Antoniak, 64, of Clifton Park and Swansboro, NC passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Swansboro, NC. Susan was born in Troy, NY to the late Edward and Rita Chieco Clairmont on January 11, 1955. She went to high school at Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes and graduated in 1973. She studied Business and Psychology at The State University of New York. She retired from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. Susan loved and enjoyed her faithful pup Star for 13 years. Susan is survived by her sister, Linda Sears of Troy, her nephews and niece, Jason Huneau (Sharon) of Latham, Michael Sears (Amy) of Ocean, NJ and Lori Williams (Gavin) of West Linn, OR and 9 great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 6:30pm with Deacon Charles Valenti officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 to 6:30pm prior to the service. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Susan in a special way may donate to Friends of Animal Services, P O Box 12051, Jacksonville, NC 28546 in her memory. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-clairmont-antoniak
Published in The Record on July 31, 2019