Troy-Susan Jean Flanigan: August 17, 1957 – August 1, 2020. It is with profound sadness that the family of Susan Jean Flanigan announce her passing on Saturday, August 1, from a pulmonary embolism at the young age of 62. If you met Susan, you saw not only her outward beauty but her huge heart, a twinkle in her eye, and a big, gorgeous smile to match. She lived her life with passion and loved unconditionally to all she met, and truly saw beauty in everything and everyone. The greatest day of Susan’s life was when she became a Mom to her cherished daughter, Brynna Catherine Thomas of Brooklyn, NY, the absolute, true love and light of her life, whom she raised with her dear ex-husband Charles Thomas of Troy. She is also survived by her six loving brothers and sisters: Kathy (her Irish twin) and Dale Hurd; William and Ana Flanigan; Timothy and Colleen Flanigan; Todd Flanigan and Lynda Parillo; Joanie Flanigan and her fiancé Kevin Bytner; and Brendan Flanigan, her cherished baby brother, confidant and collaborator she adored. She is predeceased by her loving parents William and Joan Flanigan. Susan was the cherished first-born, raised in her beloved city of Troy. She took great pride in being the oldest of the “Flan Clan”, which showcased her great love of our family’s Irish and Ukrainian traditions and heritage. Susan was a graduate of Troy High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and SUNY Plattsburgh. Susan’s passion and unwavering dedication to care for others led her to achieve her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. Susan’s career began in Boston, nursing at Tufts New England Medical Center, and later, she absolutely loved working at St. Peter’s Hospice for many years, helping support her beloved patients and their families through the most difficult times in their lives. This was her true calling and gift. In addition, she worked as a Home Health Care Visiting Nurse for 14 years, and as a school nurse in the Troy City School District. Susan showed her spirit through cooking, dancing, singing and big belly laughs that were contagious. Her love of books, quotes, making lists, matched with a great cup of tea, and an even bigger meal, topped off with a brisk walk were her undeniable guilty pleasures. She had strong convictions, wouldn’t back down from an argument (God Bless the Irish), canoeing, hiking through all the glory of nature, and recently, loved sharing Andrew’s daily updates with her siblings. Her strong Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life, and she dearly loved her St. Vincent DePaul Parish community of Albany. She took great pride in sharing her beautiful voice by singing in the choir. She loved self-expression, but none could surpass her love of Brynna’s art, which adorned her cozy home with pride. Precious was anytime she was with her beloved family. Togetherness, especially during the holidays, where countless stories reminiscing of cherished memories that would lead to laughter and utter joy. Susan loved vacationing through our beautiful northeast, Ireland, England and especially, her absolute love of the sea on the shores of Cape Cod and Maine, in all its majesty. The funeral will be held Thursday at 12:00 noon at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Thursday from 10am-12noon prior to the Mass. In support of social distancing, please visit www.Stvincentalbany.org
to register your visitation in person. Her mass will be livestreamed through the church’s website. A grand celebration fitting of Susan’s life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Susan J. Flanigan’s memory, may be made to St. Peter’s Hospice, Gift Processing Unit, 310 Manning Blvd., Albany, N.Y. 12205. Our hearts and souls have been splintered in a million pieces at the loss of our Mom and our sweet Susan, the Captain of the Flan Clan. In memory of her, hug the ones you’re with, love them even harder and show absolute kindness and forgiveness whenever you can, as the unimaginable happens. We have tremendous peace knowing that Susan is reunited with her cherished Mom and Dad, as she was the apple of their eyes, as they are all together again. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-jean-flanigan-1