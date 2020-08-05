I am so sorry to hear of Susan's passing. I remember hanging out at your house, painting our nails after we finally let them grow long enough to paint, we would go to Denby's to find the right color and had so much fun, this is one of my favorite memories. Susan was always so kind, so very pretty, and while I have not been in NY in a very long time, whenever I drive back to see our old Maple Ave home I also drive by your house on the corner to remember those wonderful youthful days. Your family was always so welcoming and I am so sad right now. My sincerest condolences for all of you, I will keep those memories close and I am happy knowing she is with your parents.

Michele (Kenny) Strout

Neighbor