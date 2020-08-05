1/1
Susan Jean Flanigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy-Susan Jean Flanigan: August 17, 1957 – August 1, 2020. It is with profound sadness that the family of Susan Jean Flanigan announce her passing on Saturday, August 1, from a pulmonary embolism at the young age of 62. If you met Susan, you saw not only her outward beauty but her huge heart, a twinkle in her eye, and a big, gorgeous smile to match. She lived her life with passion and loved unconditionally to all she met, and truly saw beauty in everything and everyone. The greatest day of Susan’s life was when she became a Mom to her cherished daughter, Brynna Catherine Thomas of Brooklyn, NY, the absolute, true love and light of her life, whom she raised with her dear ex-husband Charles Thomas of Troy. She is also survived by her six loving brothers and sisters: Kathy (her Irish twin) and Dale Hurd; William and Ana Flanigan; Timothy and Colleen Flanigan; Todd Flanigan and Lynda Parillo; Joanie Flanigan and her fiancé Kevin Bytner; and Brendan Flanigan, her cherished baby brother, confidant and collaborator she adored. She is predeceased by her loving parents William and Joan Flanigan. Susan was the cherished first-born, raised in her beloved city of Troy. She took great pride in being the oldest of the “Flan Clan”, which showcased her great love of our family’s Irish and Ukrainian traditions and heritage. Susan was a graduate of Troy High School, Hudson Valley Community College, and SUNY Plattsburgh. Susan’s passion and unwavering dedication to care for others led her to achieve her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. Susan’s career began in Boston, nursing at Tufts New England Medical Center, and later, she absolutely loved working at St. Peter’s Hospice for many years, helping support her beloved patients and their families through the most difficult times in their lives. This was her true calling and gift. In addition, she worked as a Home Health Care Visiting Nurse for 14 years, and as a school nurse in the Troy City School District. Susan showed her spirit through cooking, dancing, singing and big belly laughs that were contagious. Her love of books, quotes, making lists, matched with a great cup of tea, and an even bigger meal, topped off with a brisk walk were her undeniable guilty pleasures. She had strong convictions, wouldn’t back down from an argument (God Bless the Irish), canoeing, hiking through all the glory of nature, and recently, loved sharing Andrew’s daily updates with her siblings. Her strong Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life, and she dearly loved her St. Vincent DePaul Parish community of Albany. She took great pride in sharing her beautiful voice by singing in the choir. She loved self-expression, but none could surpass her love of Brynna’s art, which adorned her cozy home with pride. Precious was anytime she was with her beloved family. Togetherness, especially during the holidays, where countless stories reminiscing of cherished memories that would lead to laughter and utter joy. Susan loved vacationing through our beautiful northeast, Ireland, England and especially, her absolute love of the sea on the shores of Cape Cod and Maine, in all its majesty. The funeral will be held Thursday at 12:00 noon at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Thursday from 10am-12noon prior to the Mass. In support of social distancing, please visit www.Stvincentalbany.org to register your visitation in person. Her mass will be livestreamed through the church’s website. A grand celebration fitting of Susan’s life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Susan J. Flanigan’s memory, may be made to St. Peter’s Hospice, Gift Processing Unit, 310 Manning Blvd., Albany, N.Y. 12205. Our hearts and souls have been splintered in a million pieces at the loss of our Mom and our sweet Susan, the Captain of the Flan Clan. In memory of her, hug the ones you’re with, love them even harder and show absolute kindness and forgiveness whenever you can, as the unimaginable happens. We have tremendous peace knowing that Susan is reunited with her cherished Mom and Dad, as she was the apple of their eyes, as they are all together again. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-jean-flanigan-1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Vincent De Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
510 Pawling Ave
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 5, 2020
To the Flanigan’s - I am so sorry for the loss of Susan - my thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.
A Pinewoods neighbor
Barbara Ryan Grimmick
Neighbor
August 5, 2020
Rest In Peace Susan. God bless you, I love you, dear friend.
Maureen Quinn
Friend
August 5, 2020
Such a tragic loss. Sue always had a helping hand to extend to improve the lives of those around her. We shared many dinners at Plum Blossom spending hours there and having discussions that lasted until closing.

A loving spirit that was taken much too soon. Our hearts go out to Brynna, Chuck and the entire Flanigan/Thomas families.

The world has lost a very special person.
Barb Rinaldi
Friend
August 5, 2020
I am heartbroken, of course for Susan's family, but also for myself.
Especially during this last year, we had become friends, and she was very kind to me. Mutually, we enjoyed a long phone conversation, and there were several of those, in recent times.
I was looking forward to another long walk with her, as soon as the weather was cooperative.
Susan was a bright light, and now she is singing with the Angels! One our first long walk, she wanted to take this selfie of us!
I will miss her, but I'm sure it's nothing compared to the sorrow in her beloved family. You have my condolences. It will be my honor to sing for her. Mass.
Debbie Kirsch
Friend
August 5, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Rinaldi
August 5, 2020
Sue will be remembered as a person of unending faith and her love of family. I'll remember the good times with Sue, family get togethers, vacations at Lake Tassawasa and the times she would sit and laugh with my dad. Sue was always warm and loving...She will be missed...Your cousin, Lynn
Lynn Schriner
Family
August 5, 2020
Susan was a cherished friend and a shining light as a hospice colleague, calling to mind the words of Shakespeare:” When she shall die, may her light continue to shine like a star, that all the world will come to love the night and pay no homage to the garish sun.”
Sister Jean Roche
Friend
August 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Bouchey
August 5, 2020
To my dear friend, Sue
Fate brought us back together again after so many years apart and I really valued our friendship. Our many walks on the RPI track debating politics even though we never reached agreement. Our love of BBQ at Brunswick and Dinosaur. I will always cherish those times together. Our inconsistent attempts to exercise at Planet Fitness followed by coffee at Starbucks. Oh my dear Sue you were taken much too soon and tragically. I will always remember your smile and our times together. Rest now in peace. Love, Joanne




Joanne Bonesteel
Friend
August 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 5, 2020
What a beautifully written obituary. She sounded like such a wonderful person whom I wish I had gotten to meet. Thoughts and blessing with Brynna and the entire family.
Jim Dorsey
Friend
August 5, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Susan's passing. I remember hanging out at your house, painting our nails after we finally let them grow long enough to paint, we would go to Denby's to find the right color and had so much fun, this is one of my favorite memories. Susan was always so kind, so very pretty, and while I have not been in NY in a very long time, whenever I drive back to see our old Maple Ave home I also drive by your house on the corner to remember those wonderful youthful days. Your family was always so welcoming and I am so sad right now. My sincerest condolences for all of you, I will keep those memories close and I am happy knowing she is with your parents.
Michele (Kenny) Strout
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Such heartbreaking news. My love and heartfelt condolences to Brynna, and all of Susan's family. I will forever have the memory of her beautiful smile and hearty laugh. She is unforgettable.
Susan Bleau Delano
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved