Cincinnati, OH - Susan Murray Grimm, 77, of Damon Rd Cincinnati and formerly of Highpointe Drive Troy died Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph Murray and Ruth Harty Murray and beloved wife of the late Robert Grimm. She had resided in the Troy area most of her life and upon her retirement moved to Wells, Maine, returning to Troy after her husband passed away. She earned her Bachelor's degree in education from the College of St. Rose.Sue was a second grade teacher for 38 years at the Wynantskill Central School District, retiring in 1998.She was a member of New York State Retired Teachers.Survivors include a sister, Eileen E. (Raymond) Maslott, Cincinnati, OH; a nephew, Joseph Maslott and a niece, Jill Hagen.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church 55 North Lake Avenue Troy on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:30AM with Rev. Samuel Bellafiore.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-murray-grimm
Published in The Record on Mar. 4, 2020