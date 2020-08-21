Cohoes, New York-Susan T. Burdick Lattimore, 59, of Cohoes, peacefully entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For Susan’s complete obituary, to view her Video Memorial Tribute, to Share a Memory or to express your on-line Condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-t-lattimore