Susan T. Lattimore
Cohoes, New York-Susan T. Burdick Lattimore, 59, of Cohoes, peacefully entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For Susan’s complete obituary, to view her Video Memorial Tribute, to Share a Memory or to express your on-line Condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/susan-t-lattimore


Published in The Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
