COLONIE – Sylvia M. Allen, 81, of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Eddy Geriatric Center in Troy.She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Frank Duffney and Anna Mayba Duffney. Sylvia had worked at Forest Park Elementary School. She enjoyed basking in the sun while tending her gardens and everyone knew to stay well clear of her gorgeous flower beds. Sylvia was also a seamstress who made clothes for her children and sewed costumes for Eleanor’s School of Dance. There was no such thing as too much fabric, so Sylvia also crafted quilts for her dear friends and family.Sylvia is the beloved wife of fifty-eight years to Earl F. Allen. She is the devoted mother of Nikki (Brian) Caruso, Kim (Mark) Moran and Kevin Allen. She is the cherished Mimi of Katie, Lilly and Alex. Sylvia is the sister of Joan Smith, Teresa Halse, Gloria Hale and the late Peter Duffney and Shirley Selby. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, particularly Denise Riley, for their devoted care of Sylvia. Memorial contributions may be made to Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY 12180 in memory of Sylvia M. Allen. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Sylvia’s video tribute visit www.CannonFuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sylvia-m-allen
Published in The Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020.